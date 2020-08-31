JUST IN
Indices likely to open on firm note
Anik Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.63% to Rs 86.69 crore

Net Loss of Anik Industries reported to Rs 36.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.63% to Rs 86.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 204.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 492.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 604.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales86.69204.62 -58 492.43604.54 -19 OPM %-60.40-8.52 --10.81-3.45 - PBDT-53.81-19.10 -182 -56.12-21.78 -158 PBT-54.12-19.32 -180 -57.01-22.67 -151 NP-36.54-12.13 -201 -37.73-15.20 -148

