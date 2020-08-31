Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 84.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Riddhi Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Riddhi Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Priests at Siddhi Vinayak Mandir in Mumbai light diyas after PM Modi's appeal
Pure spirit diverted for making liquor seized in Maha; 6 held
At Badarpur border, chaos prevail as many are refused entry in Faridabad
-
Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 113.63 croreNet profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols declined 84.13% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 113.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.53% to Rs 32.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.47% to Rs 576.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 681.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales113.63148.09 -23 576.30681.81 -15 OPM %-0.5821.21 -8.2511.28 - PBDT5.0655.52 -91 66.79107.59 -38 PBT-4.3246.34 PL 30.2472.91 -59 NP8.6454.44 -84 32.8848.73 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU