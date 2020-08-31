JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices likely to open on firm note
Business Standard

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 84.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 113.63 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols declined 84.13% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 113.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.53% to Rs 32.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.47% to Rs 576.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 681.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales113.63148.09 -23 576.30681.81 -15 OPM %-0.5821.21 -8.2511.28 - PBDT5.0655.52 -91 66.79107.59 -38 PBT-4.3246.34 PL 30.2472.91 -59 NP8.6454.44 -84 32.8848.73 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU