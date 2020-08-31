Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 84.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 113.63 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols declined 84.13% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 113.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.53% to Rs 32.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.47% to Rs 576.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 681.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

113.63148.09576.30681.81-0.5821.218.2511.285.0655.5266.79107.59-4.3246.3430.2472.918.6454.4432.8848.73

