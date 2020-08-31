JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices likely to open on firm note
Business Standard

Vivimed Labs consolidated net profit rises 26.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 322.79 crore

Net profit of Vivimed Labs rose 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 322.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 344.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales322.79344.21 -6 OPM %14.4311.94 -PBDT33.5130.26 11 PBT16.2213.30 22 NP12.8410.15 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU