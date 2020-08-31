Vivimed Labs consolidated net profit rises 26.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 322.79 crore

Net profit of Vivimed Labs rose 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 322.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 344.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.322.79344.2114.4311.9433.5130.2616.2213.3012.8410.15

