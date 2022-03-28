Anjani Portland Cement announces change in stake holding in subsidiary, Bhavya Cements

-
Anjani Portland Cement announced that pursuant to purchase of additional 228518 equity shares of Bhavya Cements, a subsidiary company, being 0.16% of its paid-up equity shares capital, from its existing shareholders and pursuant to the completion of the Buyback offer given by Bhavya Cements, the shareholding percentage of the Company in Bhavya Cements has been increased from 93.53% to 99.08%.
The Company did not participate in the Buyback offer given by Bhavya Cements, considering the fact that it will be beneficial to the Company to increase its percentage of shareholding in M/s.
Bhavya Cements Private Limited, after completion of buyback process.
