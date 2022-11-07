Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 115.07 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 15.35% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 115.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.115.07108.7411.6711.4915.3314.0112.8911.049.928.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)