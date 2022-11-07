Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 115.07 croreNet profit of Anuh Pharma rose 15.35% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 115.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales115.07108.74 6 OPM %11.6711.49 -PBDT15.3314.01 9 PBT12.8911.04 17 NP9.928.60 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU