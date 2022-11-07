Gloster consolidated net profit rises 27.46% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Gloster rose 27.46% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 194.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 189.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales194.65189.82 3 OPM %15.1515.88 -PBDT34.3536.44 -6 PBT25.5327.91 -9 NP18.6614.64 27

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:34 IST

