Gloster consolidated net profit rises 27.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 194.65 crore

Net profit of Gloster rose 27.46% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 194.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 189.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.194.65189.8215.1515.8834.3536.4425.5327.9118.6614.64

