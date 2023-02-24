Anlon Technology Solutions standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NSE SME: Anlon Technology Solutions spurts on debut
Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 121.71% in the September 2022 quarter
Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 61.80% in the December 2022 quarter
Indian Hotels Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 121.56 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 158.17% to Rs 9.01 croreNet profit of Anlon Technology Solutions rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 158.17% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.013.49 158 OPM %6.449.46 -PBDT0.310.18 72 PBT0.260.13 100 NP0.180.12 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU