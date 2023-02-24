JUST IN
Anlon Technology Solutions standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Anlon Technology Solutions rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 158.17% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.013.49 158 OPM %6.449.46 -PBDT0.310.18 72 PBT0.260.13 100 NP0.180.12 50

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 07:34 IST

