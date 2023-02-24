Anlon Technology Solutions standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 158.17% to Rs 9.01 crore

Net profit of Anlon Technology Solutions rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 158.17% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.013.496.449.460.310.180.260.130.180.12

