Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 3168.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.46% to Rs 380.18 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 3168.39% to Rs 56.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 380.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.380.18211.8560.0742.2776.687.6969.702.5156.871.74

