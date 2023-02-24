Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 3168.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 79.46% to Rs 380.18 croreNet profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 3168.39% to Rs 56.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 380.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales380.18211.85 79 OPM %60.0742.27 -PBDT76.687.69 897 PBT69.702.51 2677 NP56.871.74 3168
