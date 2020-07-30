JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market may remain volatile due to F&O expiry
Business Standard

Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.19% to Rs 29.67 crore

Net loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 33.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.19% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 57.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 163.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.6738.13 -22 163.90194.85 -16 OPM %-166.2314.11 --38.3518.02 - PBDT-45.141.82 PL -73.05-11.74 -522 PBT-45.571.29 PL -74.75-13.48 -455 NP-33.101.15 PL -57.90-3.95 -1366

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU