Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.19% to Rs 29.67 croreNet loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 33.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.19% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 57.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 163.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.6738.13 -22 163.90194.85 -16 OPM %-166.2314.11 --38.3518.02 - PBDT-45.141.82 PL -73.05-11.74 -522 PBT-45.571.29 PL -74.75-13.48 -455 NP-33.101.15 PL -57.90-3.95 -1366
