Anupam Rasayan India provides operations update at its unit in Sachin GIDC

Anupam Rasayan India announced that with reference to the fire accident at its unit in Sachin GIDC, the company has restarted the operations in one plant out of the two plants in the unit post receipt of closure revocation order and approval to restart the plant from the GPCB and other regulatory authorities after following all the regulatory and safety compliances.

As with regards to the other plant, company is in process of completing the required formalities and relevant activities and shall be able to restart the plant soon with approval of regulatory authorities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)