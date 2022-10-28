Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 247.35 points or 1.29% at 19348.36 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.21%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.81%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.44%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.55%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.85%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.16%), turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.75 or 0.46% at 60033.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.43% at 17813.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.6 points or 0.11% at 28898.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.98 points or 0.16% at 8893.62.

On BSE,1620 shares were trading in green, 1106 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

