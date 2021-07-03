Apcotex Ind shuts Gujarat plant for maintenance

Apcotex Industries said its plant at Valia, Gujarat has been shutdown for planned maintenance activities for about 11 days, effective from 2 July 2021.

Apcotex Industries' standalone net profit soared 636.20% to Rs 22.60 crore on a 61.7% surge in net sales to Rs 186.92 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Apcotex Industries is one of the leading producers of performance emulsion polymers in India. Its product range includes VP latex, carboxylated and non-carboxylated SB latexes, acrylic latexes, nitrile latex and synthetic rubber.

Shares of Apcotex Industries rose 0.65% to Rs 316.65 on Friday, 2 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)