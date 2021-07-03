Apcotex Ind shuts Gujarat plant for maintenance

-
ALSO READ
Southern Latex standalone net profit declines 5.56% in the March 2021 quarter
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 636.16% in the March 2021 quarter
Apcotex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.60 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Japan Nikkei rises 0.7%
Indices end near day's low; Dow futures down 178 pts
-
Apcotex Industries said its plant at Valia, Gujarat has been shutdown for planned maintenance activities for about 11 days, effective from 2 July 2021.
Apcotex Industries' standalone net profit soared 636.20% to Rs 22.60 crore on a 61.7% surge in net sales to Rs 186.92 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Apcotex Industries is one of the leading producers of performance emulsion polymers in India. Its product range includes VP latex, carboxylated and non-carboxylated SB latexes, acrylic latexes, nitrile latex and synthetic rubber.
Shares of Apcotex Industries rose 0.65% to Rs 316.65 on Friday, 2 July 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU