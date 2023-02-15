JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Purshottam Investofin standalone net profit declines 92.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin declined 92.89% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.040.84 24 OPM %57.69288.10 -PBDT0.242.28 -89 PBT0.162.25 -93 NP0.162.25 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU