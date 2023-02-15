Purshottam Investofin standalone net profit declines 92.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin declined 92.89% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.040.8457.69288.100.242.280.162.250.162.25

