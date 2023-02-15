Garbi Finvest standalone net profit declines 95.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.84% to Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of Garbi Finvest declined 95.44% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.84% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.789.56 -92 OPM %74.3697.91 -PBDT0.589.36 -94 PBT0.589.36 -94 NP0.327.02 -95
