JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Garbi Finvest standalone net profit declines 95.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 91.84% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Garbi Finvest declined 95.44% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.84% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.789.56 -92 OPM %74.3697.91 -PBDT0.589.36 -94 PBT0.589.36 -94 NP0.327.02 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU