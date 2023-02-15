Celestial Biolabs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Celestial Biolabs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HUL forays in health & wellbeing category
Hindustan Unilever forays into health and wellbeing segment
Nutricircle reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Australia Market extends gain on US inflation data
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Celestial Biolabs reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-466.67-100.00 -PBDT-0.14-0.04 -250 PBT-0.15-0.05 -200 NP-0.15-0.05 -200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU