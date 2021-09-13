APL Apollo hits record high on securing design patents for six products

-
ALSO READ
Board of APL Apollo Tubes recommends bonus issue of 1:1
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 109.82% in the March 2021 quarter
APL Apollo soars on bonus issue proposal
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 778.13% in the June 2021 quarter
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks has recently granted six registrations to the innovative products of APL Apollo Tubes.
The new products include: Apollo Reflector (to be used as roadside reflectors), Apollo Fence (to be used for fencing solutions), Apollo Oval (to be used as gym equipments), Apollo Plank (to be used in stairs & scaffolding), Octogon (to be used in lighting pole) and Chequered coil (to be used as covering panels).
With the registrations, the overall portfolio for APL Apollo Tubes has risen to 16. These products will be used in various building material applications and would replace existing conventional construction products like wood, aluminum, concrete and steel angles and channels.
The structural steel tubes provide the ability to design with flexibility, without compromising on the durability and strength of the structure. In addition to this, construction with tubular steel structures is faster with better seismic resistance and the resultant structure has higher carpet area, all at substantially lesser costs than conventional construction models, including RCC structures. Moreover, tubular constructions are more sustainable and environment friendly, without any water or air pollution emanating due to the construction process.
APL Apollo Tubes' consolidated net profit soared 669.40% to Rs 168.42 crore on a 126.4% surge in net sales to Rs 2,443.32 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
APL Apollo Tubes is one of the largest producer of structural steel tubes in India. It has a distribution network of warehouses and branch offices in 29 cities across the country catering to domestic as well as 20 countries worldwide.
Shares of APL Apollo Tubes skid 1.03% to Rs 1,860 on BSE. The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 1,908.70 in intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU