Infosys, Microsoft ink multi-year cloud transformation deal with Australian utility

The IT major and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility.

Ausgrid is the largest distributor of electricity on Australia's east coast, providing power to 1.8 million customers, which is over 4 million Australians relying on the power distributor everyday.

Adoption of cloud is a key enabler for Ausgrid to increase the agility, security and resilience of business operations. The cloud program is designed to reduce Ausgrid's cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications.

Ausgrid recognises that the strategic adoption of cloud services must be holistic and should address people, change management and business processes to optimise the efficiency and operational benefits that cloud enables.

As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys and Microsoft are helping Ausgrid address these challenges by modernising its application landscape and optimising the IT infrastructure. The cloud-driven transformation program launched in mid-2020, is being delivered through a phased approach leveraging a cloud management platform combined with managed services.

Anand Swaminathan, executive vice president & global industry leader communications, media and technology, Infosys, said: Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys' Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry. This engagement further strengthens our global collaboration with Microsoft, and our joint value to the industry.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The company's consolidated net profit grew 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore on 6% increase in revenue to Rs 27,896 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

