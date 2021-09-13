Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 8.86 points or 0.53% at 1676.34 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.77%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 3.32%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.79%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.78%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.81%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.8%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.18%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 183.77 or 0.32% at 58121.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.2 points or 0.27% at 17322.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88 points or 0.32% at 27733.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.8 points or 0.06% at 8512.15.

On BSE,1486 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

