APL Apollo soars on bonus issue proposal

APL Apollo Tubes jumped 9.27% to Rs 1,757.10 after the company said that its board will meet on Friday, 6 August 2021, to consider a proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares.

On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2021.

APL Apollo Tubes is one of the largest producer of structural steel tubes in India. It has a distribution network of warehouses and branch offices in 29 cities across the country catering to domestic as well as 20 countries worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 109.8% jump in net profit to Rs 119.22 crore on a 38.5% rise in net sales to Rs 2505.14 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

