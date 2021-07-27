Sreeleathers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orient Bell Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Xchanging Solutions Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2021.

Sreeleathers Ltd tumbled 14.66% to Rs 182.2 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5744 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd crashed 13.45% to Rs 367.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4733 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd lost 9.92% to Rs 204.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79450 shares in the past one month.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd shed 5.67% to Rs 124.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd dropped 5.47% to Rs 64.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43949 shares in the past one month.

