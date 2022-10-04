APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 2.05%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1085.05, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% drop in NIFTY and a 0.94% drop in the Nifty Media index.

The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.17% on the day, quoting at 17253.7. The Sensex is at 57985.68, up 2.11%.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5593.95, up 2.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 88.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

