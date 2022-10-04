Gayatri Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Indo National Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2022.

Shiva Mills Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Indo National Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2022.

Gayatri Projects Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 9.84 at 04-Oct-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 134.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4938 shares in the past one month.

Ansal Housing Ltd spiked 19.88% to Rs 5.91. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd spurt 15.73% to Rs 105.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7566 shares in the past one month.

Indo National Ltd jumped 14.70% to Rs 398.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4157 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)