Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd and IDFC First Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 October 2022.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd surged 10.53% to Rs 198.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd soared 7.75% to Rs 101.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd spiked 7.56% to Rs 412. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd exploded 7.29% to Rs 171.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
IDFC First Bank Ltd jumped 7.09% to Rs 52.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.89 lakh shares in the past one month.
