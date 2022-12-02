APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 3.29%, up for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1169.85, up 3.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.42% in last one year as compared to a 8.51% jump in NIFTY and a 24.36% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6664.85, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

