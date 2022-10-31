APL Apollo Tubes update on scheme of amalgamation

Scheme becomes effective from 31 October 2022

APL Apollo Tubes announced that the Company, Apollo Tricoat and Shri Lakshmi have in terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation, filed the certified copy of the order of the Hon'ble NCLT sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana, today, i.e., 31 October 2022.

Accordingly, the scheme has become operative from today i.e., 31 October 2022 ('Effective Date'). The Appointed Date of the scheme is 01 April 2021.

