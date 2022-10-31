Piramal Enterprises appoints director

With effect from 31 October 2022Piramal Enterprises announced the appointment of Gautam Doshi as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 31 October 2022 to hold office as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
