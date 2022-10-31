Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in directorate

-
-
Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company has been entrusted to C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company, for a further period of six months from 1 November, 2022 or till the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company is vacant, whichever is earlier.
