Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company has been entrusted to C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company, for a further period of six months from 1 November, 2022 or till the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company is vacant, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 19:34 IST

