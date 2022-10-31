JUST IN
HFCL selected under PLI Scheme for telecom and networking products

Capital Market 

HFCL has received an approval from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Project Management Agency (PMA) and Competent Authority appointed under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, vide its approval letter dated 31 October 2022, for availing the benefits under PLI Scheme and to avail incentives under the PLI Scheme up to Rs.652.79 crore, on production and sales of Telecom and Networking Products, spread over a period of five years, during financial year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The PLI Scheme is aimed at making India a global manufacturing hub for Telecom and Networking Products and is also expected to boost export of Telecom and Networking Products under Make in India initiative.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 19:40 IST

