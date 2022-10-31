Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Fingolimod Capsules in the US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announce it has launched their Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the Gilenya Capsules, 0.5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $1.8 billion.

