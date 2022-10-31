Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Fingolimod Capsules in the US

-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announce it has launched their Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the Gilenya Capsules, 0.5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $1.8 billion.
