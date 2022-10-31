Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Fingolimod Capsules in the US

JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announce it has launched their Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the Gilenya Capsules, 0.5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $1.8 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 19:55 IST

