APM Industries fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Record date is 14 June 2019APM Industries has fixed 14 June 2019 as record date for determination of Members of the APM Industries (Demerged Company) who would be eligible for issuance and allotment of Equity shares (in pursuance of the Scheme of Arrangement) by APM Finvest (Resulting Company).
