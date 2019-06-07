JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

N R Agarwal Inds dips after planned shutdown of unit for maintenance
Business Standard

APM Industries fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

Record date is 14 June 2019

APM Industries has fixed 14 June 2019 as record date for determination of Members of the APM Industries (Demerged Company) who would be eligible for issuance and allotment of Equity shares (in pursuance of the Scheme of Arrangement) by APM Finvest (Resulting Company).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 10:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU