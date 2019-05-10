Relaxo Footwears recommends Issue of Bonus shares

-
In the ratio of 1:1Relaxo Footwears announced that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10 May 2019 have recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e one bonus equity share for one equity share held) on the record date subject to approval of members.
