APM Industries standalone net profit rises 129.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
APM Industries standalone net profit rises 68.73% in the March 2022 quarter
Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 129.14% in the September 2022 quarter
HEG gallops after Q4 PAT jumps 14% QoQ to Rs 129 cr
Trident Q1 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 129 cr
Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 129.78% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 100.46 croreNet profit of APM Industries rose 129.13% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 100.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.4693.59 7 OPM %12.378.57 -PBDT12.487.47 67 PBT10.745.84 84 NP7.633.33 129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU