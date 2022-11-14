APM Industries standalone net profit rises 129.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 100.46 crore

Net profit of APM Industries rose 129.13% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 100.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.100.4693.5912.378.5712.487.4710.745.847.633.33

