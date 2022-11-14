JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

APM Industries standalone net profit rises 129.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 100.46 crore

Net profit of APM Industries rose 129.13% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 100.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.4693.59 7 OPM %12.378.57 -PBDT12.487.47 67 PBT10.745.84 84 NP7.633.33 129

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU