Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net loss of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 345.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 394.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.345.95394.703.0213.66-4.5839.46-12.8531.68-11.7918.81

