Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 27.51% in the September 2022 quarter
Kandagiri Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.35% in the September 2022 quarter
Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the March 2022 quarter
FMCG stocks rise
-
Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 345.95 croreNet loss of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 345.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 394.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales345.95394.70 -12 OPM %3.0213.66 -PBDT-4.5839.46 PL PBT-12.8531.68 PL NP-11.7918.81 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU