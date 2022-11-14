Trishakti Electronics & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.15% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Electronics & Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.15% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.265.40-12.830.740.230.020.16-0.010.12-0.08

