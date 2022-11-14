Trishakti Electronics & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.15% to Rs 2.26 croreNet profit of Trishakti Electronics & Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.15% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.265.40 -58 OPM %-12.830.74 -PBDT0.230.02 1050 PBT0.16-0.01 LP NP0.12-0.08 LP
