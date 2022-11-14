Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 30.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 766.86 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 30.80% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 766.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 698.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.766.86698.266.008.6049.7065.5036.2252.5227.1039.16

