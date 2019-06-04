Bharat Forge acquires 48.86% stake in TORL Motors

-
Bharat Forge has subscribed 1895 equity shares of Rs 10 each at premium of Rs 21,103 per share of TORK Motors under Tranche II in conclusion of the definitive agreements.
Pending allotment of shares by TORK under ESOP Scheme to its employees, the Company currently holds 48.86% of the total share capital of TORK.
