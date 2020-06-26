Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 168.79% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 2922.43 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 168.79% to Rs 219.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 2922.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2499.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.74% to Rs 454.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 11246.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9617.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2922.432499.50 17 11246.809617.44 17 OPM %13.0111.19 -14.0911.06 - PBDT249.20216.80 15 1078.38769.06 40 PBT85.34111.90 -24 458.69373.53 23 NP219.3681.61 169 454.94236.04 93

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 08:25 IST

