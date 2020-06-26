CMI FPE standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.78% to Rs 61.83 crore

Net profit of CMI FPE declined 17.34% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.78% to Rs 61.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.34% to Rs 23.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.24% to Rs 371.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 496.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

61.83123.12371.00496.241.633.125.916.376.073.2734.5952.824.701.8728.9247.044.535.4823.7535.10

