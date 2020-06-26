CMI FPE standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CMI FPE standalone net profit declines 64.35% in the December 2019 quarter
Aster DM Healthcare launches free 24/7, online COVID-19 portal to advice people seeking medical help in India
Aster DM, Social Alpha launch initiative to support medical start-ups
Aster DM Healthcare wins 6 awards at AHPI Awards 2020
B'luru hospital performs liver transplant on Jehovah's Witness
-
Sales decline 49.78% to Rs 61.83 croreNet profit of CMI FPE declined 17.34% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.78% to Rs 61.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.34% to Rs 23.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.24% to Rs 371.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 496.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales61.83123.12 -50 371.00496.24 -25 OPM %1.633.12 -5.916.37 - PBDT6.073.27 86 34.5952.82 -35 PBT4.701.87 151 28.9247.04 -39 NP4.535.48 -17 23.7535.10 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU