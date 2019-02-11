Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ltd, Graphite Ltd, Ltd and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2019.

Ltd, Graphite Ltd, Ltd and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2019.

crashed 11.22% to Rs 1117.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29483 shares in the past one month.

Ltd tumbled 10.10% to Rs 323.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44502 shares in the past one month.

Graphite Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 436. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd fell 9.49% to Rs 69.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd plummeted 8.58% to Rs 352.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8639 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)