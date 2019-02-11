Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd soars 0.95%, gains for fifth straight session

-
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 10099.95, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.09% in last one year as compared to a 3.27% jump in NIFTY and a 10.54% jump in the Nifty FMCG.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10099.95, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 10884.55. The Sensex is at 36383.39, down 0.45%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has gained around 1.01% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29769.05, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1197 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2421 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 80.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
