JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Board of Octaware Technologies approves change in directorate

Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Eveready Industries India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Eveready Industries India Ltd saw volume of 15.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 February 2019.

Eveready Industries India Ltd saw volume of 15.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.204.70. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd registered volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46514 shares. The stock slipped 0.60% to Rs.165.00. Volumes stood at 58452 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 37.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.50 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.98% to Rs.1,094.60. Volumes stood at 5.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 53802 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7565 shares. The stock slipped 8.89% to Rs.499.50. Volumes stood at 13796 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 101.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.97% to Rs.572.95. Volumes stood at 16.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements