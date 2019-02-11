Volumes jump at Eveready Industries India Ltd counter

Industries India Ltd saw volume of 15.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 February 2019.

Industries India Ltd saw volume of 15.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.204.70. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46514 shares. The stock slipped 0.60% to Rs.165.00. Volumes stood at 58452 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 37.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.50 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.98% to Rs.1,094.60. Volumes stood at 5.81 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 53802 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7565 shares. The stock slipped 8.89% to Rs.499.50. Volumes stood at 13796 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 101.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.97% to Rs.572.95. Volumes stood at 16.07 lakh shares in the last session.

