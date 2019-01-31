Emami consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 810.90 croreNet profit of Emami declined 6.41% to Rs 137.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 810.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 756.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales810.90756.79 7 OPM %32.8834.97 -PBDT265.93260.96 2 PBT186.72180.99 3 NP137.75147.19 -6
