Emami consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 810.90 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 6.41% to Rs 137.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 810.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 756.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales810.90756.79 7 OPM %32.8834.97 -PBDT265.93260.96 2 PBT186.72180.99 3 NP137.75147.19 -6

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:34 IST

