Apollo Hospitals Enterprise standalone net profit rises 168.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 2572.15 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 168.13% to Rs 205.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 2572.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2167.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.32% to Rs 470.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 302.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 9794.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8336.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2572.152167.11 19 9794.438336.66 17 OPM %13.5412.27 -14.4512.21 - PBDT240.28197.03 22 1000.29762.36 31 PBT111.23119.99 -7 518.01462.47 12 NP205.6076.68 168 470.25302.76 55
