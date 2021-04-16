Apollo Hospitals gains after Sands Capital Management hikes stake

-
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 1.46% to Rs 3,034.45 after Sands Capital Management acquired 27,97,377 equity shares, or 2.0107% equity, in the hospital chain through the open market on 7 August 2020.
Post transaction, Sands Capital Management has increased its stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise to 7.0190% from 5.0083% held earlier.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's consolidated net profit jumped 49.1% to Rs 134.16 crore on 5.2% decrease in net sales at Rs 2,759.84 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.
