Antony Waste Handling gains after decent Q4 business update

Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 2.16% to Rs 253.55 after the economic activity in the regions serviced by the firm has seen a sequential improvement for the third consecutive quarter.

The company's total operating revenue (tipping revenue from C&T and waste processing) has shown a growth of approximately 4.4% for Q4 FY21 as compared to Q3 FY21. For FY2021, operating revenue has improved by 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) to approximately Rs 441.9 crore from Rs 415 crore last year.

Total tonnage handled by the collection & transportation (C&T) business (excluding those projects with fixed shifts/trips) in Q4 FY21 has reported approximately 2.1% growth over Q3 FY21.

For FY21, total tonnage handled (excluding those projects with fixed shifts/trips), stood at 1.29 million tons, down 4.1% YoY - weighed by lower tonnage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonnage collected from continuing projects (12-month of operations in FY20) declined by approximately 16% YoY, weighed by covid related business-lockdowns. And these were offset by tonnage reported from new projects which included Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Additionally, total waste processed by the company, during Q4 FY21, has improved by approximately 2.9% as compared to Q3 FY21. For FY21, the total waste processed stood at 2.06 million tons, down approximately 2.4% on a YoY basis, in a year which witnessed significant decline in commercial activities in H1 FY21.

Total compost sales during Q4 FY21 stood at 4,834 tons as compared to 2,291 tons in Q3 FY21. For FY21, total compost sales stood at 11,160 tons versus 5,543 tons in the previous year.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is one of the top five players in the Indian MSW (municipal solid waste) management industry with an established track record of more than 19 years, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 75.5% to Rs 19.43 crore on 8.6% rise in net sales to Rs 123.48 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)