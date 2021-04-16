Kirloskar Ferrous board to mull dividend on May 5

-

The board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries will meet on Wednesday, 5 May 2021, to consider final dividend for the financial year 2020-2021.
On the same day, the board will also consider financial results of the company for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2021.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries' principal activity is to manufacture and supply iron castings. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 95.7% jump in net profit to Rs 12.84 crore on a 32.4% rise in net sales to Rs 81.81 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The scrip was up 1.84% at Rs 183 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 180.55 and 184.10 so far during the day.
