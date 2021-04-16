Ind-Ra affirms ratings on Balaji Amines

India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed Balaji Amines' long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA-' with a stable outlook.
Ind-Ra affirmed "IND AA-/Stable/IND A1+" ratings on Balaji Amines' fund-based working capital facilities. The outlook is stable. The credit rating agency also affirmed an "IND A1+" ratings on the company's non-fund based working capital facilities.
Balaji Amines' consolidated net profit jumped 281.4% to Rs 78.91 crore on 72.3% rise in net sales to Rs 392.13 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Balaji Amines is a leading manufacturer of Aliphatic Amines in India. Broadly, the company is specialized in manufacturing Methyl Amines, Ethyl Amines, Derivatives of Specialty Chemicals and Natural Product and its business is broadly classified into three segments - Amines, Specialty Chemicals and Derivatives.
Shares of Balaji Amines rose 0.76% to Rs 1,877.65 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,858.05 to Rs 1,894.15 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU