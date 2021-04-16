L&T bags contracts across multiple business segments

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) secured "significant" orders from clients for its various businesses.
The company's power transmission and distribution business won orders to design and construct two 132/11 kV substations in Dubai, UAE.
The factories business has secured an order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) brownfield cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. The scope includes civil, mechanical and equipment erection works.
The railways strategic business unit that resides within the transportation infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE). This Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC), package EPC-15A order involves 25 KV overhead electrification, power supply, signaling and telecommunication and associated works for 383.4 RKM/ 459 TKM of railway lines in the Northeast Frontier Railway.
According to L&T's classification, the value of the said orders lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
On a consolidated basis, L&T's net profit rose 5.4% to Rs 2,849.06 crore on 1.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 35,596.42 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over $21 billion in revenue.
Shares of L&T rose 0.97% to Rs 1,388 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 1,368.55 to Rs 1,392.35 so far.
