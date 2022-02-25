Apollo Hospitals, IOC in action after NIFTY rejig

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will replace Indian Oil Corporation in the 50-share benchmark NIFTY 50 index effective Thursday, 31 March 2022.

Share of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 2.90% to Rs 4508.85 while that of Indian Oil Corporation gained 2.77% to Rs 113.05.

Meanwhile, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 2.91%), Indian Oil Corporation, MindTree (up 3.30%), One 97 Communications (up 3.36%), SRF (up 4.79%) and Zomato (up 4.21%) will replace Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.98%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.13%), Indraprastha Gas (up 3.18%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 5.16%) and Yes Bank (up 4.12%) in the NIFTY Next 50 index.

Further, Bank of Baroda (up 4.67%) will replace RBL Bank (up 7.41%) in the NIFTY Bank index.

The NIFTY 50 index advanced 344.10 points or 2.12% to currently trade at 16,592.05.

