Linde India gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% YoY

Linde India advanced 2.92% to Rs 2764.50 after the company posted a 19.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.83 crore in Q4 December 2021 from Rs 56.80 crore posted in Q4 December 2020.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 35.4% to Rs 644.15 crore in Q4 December 2021 from Rs 475.4 crore registered in Q4 December 2020. Profit before tax stood at Rs 105.09 crore in Q4 December 2021 as against Rs 86.93 crore registered in Q4 December 2020, up 20.9% YoY.

For the year ended December 2021, the company's net profit surged 235.7% year on year to Rs 507.22 crore on a 43.6% year on year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,111.96 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a total dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share inclusive of a special dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.

Linde India is in the industrial gases business, providing a one-stop solution to all businesses for gas supply and related equipment and services. It manufactures cryogenic and non-cryogenic vessels and also design and commission projects.

